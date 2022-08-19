Venerdì 19 Agosto18:12:09
Calcio D, nel girone D a 20 squadre club emiliano romagnoli, toscani e quattro lombardi

Ravenna-Prato, Pistoiese-United Riccione, Corticella-Sammaurese, Forlì-Salsomaggiore

Ecco la composizione del girone D della serie D. Accanto alle formazioni emiliano romagnole troviamo come sempre le toscane e quattro lombarde. Ecco le 20 squadre:

AGLIANESE, PISTOIESE, PRATO, REAL FORTE QUERCETA, SCANDICCI, BAGNOLESE, CARPI, CORREGGESE, CORTICELLA, FORLI’, LENTIGIONE, MEZZOLARA, RAVENNA, SALSOMAGGIORE, SAMMAURESE, UNITED RICCIONE, CREMA, FANFULLA, GIANA ERMINIO, SANT'ANGELO.

LA PRIMA GIORNATA

Carpi Mezzolara; Bagnolese-Sant'Angelo; Corticella-Sammaurese; Fanfulla-Crema; Forlì-Salsomaggiore; Giana Erminio-Correggese; Lentigione-Scandicci; Ravenna-Prato, Real Forte Querceta-Aglianese; Pistoiese-United Riccione.

