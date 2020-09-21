Referendum sul taglio dei parlamentari, nella provincia di Rimini passa il sì: i risultati comune per comune

In provincia di Rimini vince il sì al referendum sulla riduzione dei parlamentari con una percentuale del 70,11%. Gli elettori sono stati complessivamente 254.942. Votanti: 131.518 (51,59%). Schede nulle: 452 Schede bianche: 233 Schede contestate: 1
ECCO NEL DETTAGLIO I RISULTATI COMUNE PER COMUNE
A BELLARIA IGEA MARINA il 71,77% ha votato sì
(Elettori: 14.417 | Votanti: 7.304 (50,66%) Schede nulle: 26 Schede bianche: 8 Schede contestate: 1)
A CASTELDELCI il 68,70 ha votato sì
(Elettori: 318 | Votanti: 133 (41,82%) Schede nulle: 2 Schede bianche: 0 Schede contestate: 0)
A CORIANO il sì si attesta al 72,80%%
(Elettori: 8.162 | Votanti: 4.671 (57,23%) Schede nulle: 18 Schede bianche: 13 Schede contestate: 0)
A GEMMANO vota per il sì il 67,49%
(Elettori: 873 | Votanti: 445 (50,97%) Schede nulle: 2 Schede bianche: 0 Schede contestate: 0)
A MAIOLO il sì si stanzia al 77,25%
(Elettori: 644 | Votanti: 382 (59,32%) Schede nulle: 2 Schede bianche: 2 Schede contestate: 0)
A MISANO il sì registra il 75,57%
(Elettori: 10.367 | Votanti: 5.269 (50,82%) Schede nulle: 16 Schede bianche: 10 Schede contestate: 0)
A MONDAINO il sì registra il 77,02%
(Elettori: 1.042 | Votanti: 588 (56,43%) Schede nulle: 3 Schede bianche: 2 Schede contestate: 0)
A MONTEFIORE CONCA il 73,99% ha votato sì
(Elettori: 1.712 | Votanti: 749 (43,75%) Schede nulle: 4 Schede bianche: 3 Schede contestate: 0)
A MONTEGRIDOLFO il sì si attesta al ll’84,37%
(Elettori: 775 | Votanti: 405 (52,26%) Schede nulle: 2 Schede bianche: 0 Schede contestate: 0)
A MONTESCUDO – MONTECOLOMBO il sì si attesta al 69,!7%
(Elettori: 5.081 | Votanti: 2.328 (45,82%) Schede nulle: 10 Schede bianche: 5 Schede contestate: 0)
A MORCIANO DI ROMAGNA il 75,22% ha votato sì
(Elettori: 5.342 | Votanti: 2.834 (53,05%) Schede nulle: 15 Schede bianche: 6 Schede contestate: 0)
A NOVAFELTRIA il sì si attesta al 75,80%
(Elettori: 5.488 | Votanti: 2.953 (53,81%) Schede nulle: 17 Schede bianche: 10 Schede contestate: 0)
A PENNABILLI ha votato sì il 75,54%
(Elettori: 2.261 | Votanti: 1.217 (53,83%) Schede nulle: 4 Schede bianche: 3 Schede contestate: 0)
A POGGIO TORRIANA ha votato sì il 71,84%
(Elettori: 3.979 | Votanti: 2.100 (52,78%) Schede nulle: 4 Schede bianche: 1 Schede contestate: 0)
A RICCIONE il sì si attesta al 68,36%
(Elettori: 27.272 | Votanti: 13.766 (50,48%) Schede nulle: 42 Schede bianche: 25 Schede contestate: 0)
A RIMINI ha votato sì il 67,39%
(Elettori: 111.016 | Votanti: 57.024 (51,37%) Schede nulle: 169 Schede bianche: 94 Schede contestate: 0)
A SALUDECIO ha votato sì il 73,93%
(Elettori: 2.343 | Votanti: 1.072 (45,75%) Schede nulle: 1 Schede bianche: 1 Schede contestate: 0)
A SAN CLEMENTE il sì fa registrare il 77,44%
(Elettori: 4.095 | Votanti: 1.912 (46,69%) Schede nulle: 14 Schede bianche: 5 Schede contestate: 0)
A SAN GIOVANNI IN MARIGNANO il sì registra il 75,24%
(Elettori: 7.281 | Votanti: 4.047 (55,58%) Schede nulle: 17 Schede bianche: 8 Schede contestate: 0)
A SANT’AGATA FELTRIA il sì registra il 75,83%
(Elettori: 1.726 | Votanti: 912 (52,84%) Schede nulle: 3 Schede bianche: 3 Schede contestate: 0)
A SANTARCANGELO DI ROMAGNA ha votato sì il 71,50% della popolazione
(Elettori: 17.176 | Votanti: 9.494 (55,27%) Schede nulle: 44 Schede bianche: 14 Schede contestate: 0)
A TALAMELLO vota sì l’82,78%
(Elettori: 860 | Votanti: 457 (53,14%) Schede nulle: 3 Schede bianche: 1 Schede contestate: 0)
A VERUCCHIO ha votato sì il 71,51%
(Elettori: 7.654 | Votanti: 3.992 (52,16%) Schede nulle: 8 Schede bianche: 11 Schede contestate: 0)
A CATTOLICA ha votato sì il 73,42%
A SAN LEO ha votato sì il 74,59%