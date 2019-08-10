Offspring, Ska p e Pennywise: a Bellaria torna il festival punk rock più atteso

Eventi

Bellaria Igea Marina

| 13:30 - 10 Agosto 2019

Gli Offspring.

Più grande, più scatenato, più divertente che mai. Ma con la stessa attitudine punk rock di sempre. Anche quest'anno a Bellaria torna il Bay Fest, il festival punk più atteso dell'estate in Riviera. La quinta edizione si preannuncia come la più grandiosa nella storia del festival, con tanti pesi massimi del panorama internazionale come headliner dell'evento, tra cui spiccano The Offspring, Ska-p e Pennywise. I concerti saranno in programma lunedì 12, martedì 13 e mercoledì 14 agosto 2019 al Parco Pavese di Bellaria Igea Marina (RN).



12 AGOSTO

Nofx + Sick of It All + Frank Turner + Punkreas + Masked Intruder + All Coasted

Acoustic Beach Stage (Beky Bay, free entry): Dave Hause + Mike Noegraf

Aftershow (Beky Bay, free entry): Temporock DJ set

Ingresso singolo giorno: 35€ + d.d.p.



13 AGOSTO

Ska-P + Pennywise + Good Riddance + Less Than Jake + Persiana Jones + Viboras

Acoustic Beach Stage (Beky Bay, free entry): Joey Cape + Sam Chalcraft

Aftershow (Beky Bay, free entry): Vasco Bartowski (Lennon Kelly) DJ set

Ingresso singolo giorno: 35€ + d.d.p.



14 AGOSTO

The Offspring + Dead Kennedys + The Story So Far + Pup + Shandon + TFV

Acoustic Beach Stage (Beky Bay, free entry): Brightr + Palm Down

Aftershow (Beky Bay, free entry): DJ Lappa DJ set