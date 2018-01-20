Basket C Silver, i Titans all'esordio sabato 6 ottobre in casa contro Jesi. Il calendario completo

Il calendario è ufficiale e oggi, 6 settembre 2018, manca un mese esatto al debutto della Pallacanestro Titano nel nuovo campionato di C Silver. Per i ragazzi di coach Massimo Padovano la prima partita è in programma al Multieventi sabato 6 ottobre (ore 18), con avversario designato l’Aesis Jesi. Giocheranno spesso sabato alle 18, i Titans, con qualche puntatina al venerdì e alla domenica. Come alla seconda giornata, quando Macina e compagni saranno di scena a Orvieto per la prima trasferta della stagione.
Di seguito il calendario completo della pallacanestro Titano e, più sotto, la prima giornata di campionato.
CALENDARIO TITANS
ANDATA
PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Aesis 98 Jesi – sabato 6 ottobre ore 18
Orvieto Basket-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – domenica 14 ottobre ore 18
PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Almasa Cbl Electronics Bk Todi – venerdì 19 ottobre ore 20.30
Basket Tolentino-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – sabato 27 ottobre ore 18.30
Virtus Assisi-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – sabato 3 novembre ore 21.15
PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Pall. Fermignano – sabato 10 novembre ore 18
Taurus Jesi-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – sabato 17 novembre ore 18.30
PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Pall. Urbania – domenica 25 novembre ore 18
Basket Club Fratta-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – sabato 1° dicembre ore 18
PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Pall. Recanati – sabato 8 dicembre ore 18
Basket Gualdo 96-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – domenica 16 dicembre ore 18
RITORNO
Aesis Jesi-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – venerdì 21 dicembre ore 21
PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Orvieto Basket – sabato 12 gennaio ore 18
Almasa Cbl Electronics Bk Todi-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – domenica 20 gennaio ore 18
PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Basket Tolentino – sabato 26 gennaio ore 18
PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Virtus Assisi – venerdì 1° febbraio ore 21.15
Pall. Fermignano-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – sabato 9 febbraio ore 18.30
PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Taurus Jesi – sabato 16 febbraio ore 18
Pall. Urbania-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – domenica 3 marzo ore 18
PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Basket Club Fratta – venerdì 8 marzo ore 21
Pall. Recanati-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – domenica 17 marzo ore 18
PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Basket Gualdo 96 – sabato 23 marzo ore 18
1ª GIORNATA DI CAMPIONATO
PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Aesis 98 Jesi – sabato 6 ottobre ore 18
Taurus Jesi-Pall. Recanati – sabato 6 ottobre ore 18.30
Pall. Fermignano-Basket Gualdo 96 – sabato 6 ottobre ore 18.30
Basket Tolentino-Orvieto Basket – sabato 6 ottobre ore 18.30
Virtus Assisi-Almasa Cbl Electronics Bk Todi – sabato 6 ottobre ore 21.15
Pall. Urbania-Basket Club Fratta – domenica 7 ottobre ore 18
