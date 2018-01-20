Giovedì 06 Settembre16:08:11
Basket C Silver, i Titans all'esordio sabato 6 ottobre in casa contro Jesi. Il calendario completo

Il calendario è ufficiale e oggi, 6 settembre 2018, manca un mese esatto al debutto della Pallacanestro Titano nel nuovo campionato di C Silver. Per i ragazzi di coach Massimo Padovano la prima partita è in programma al Multieventi sabato 6 ottobre (ore 18), con avversario designato l’Aesis Jesi. Giocheranno spesso sabato alle 18, i Titans, con qualche puntatina al venerdì e alla domenica. Come alla seconda giornata, quando Macina e compagni saranno di scena a Orvieto per la prima trasferta della stagione.

Di seguito il calendario completo della pallacanestro Titano e, più sotto, la prima giornata di campionato.

CALENDARIO TITANS

ANDATA

PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Aesis 98 Jesi – sabato 6 ottobre ore 18

Orvieto Basket-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – domenica 14 ottobre ore 18

PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Almasa Cbl Electronics Bk Todi – venerdì 19 ottobre ore 20.30

Basket Tolentino-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – sabato 27 ottobre ore 18.30

Virtus Assisi-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – sabato 3 novembre ore 21.15

PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Pall. Fermignano – sabato 10 novembre ore 18

Taurus Jesi-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – sabato 17 novembre ore 18.30

PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Pall. Urbania – domenica 25 novembre ore 18

Basket Club Fratta-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – sabato 1° dicembre ore 18

PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Pall. Recanati – sabato 8 dicembre ore 18

Basket Gualdo 96-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – domenica 16 dicembre ore 18

RITORNO

Aesis Jesi-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – venerdì 21 dicembre ore 21

PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Orvieto Basket – sabato 12 gennaio ore 18

Almasa Cbl Electronics Bk Todi-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – domenica 20 gennaio ore 18

PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Basket Tolentino – sabato 26 gennaio ore 18

PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Virtus Assisi – venerdì 1° febbraio ore 21.15

Pall. Fermignano-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – sabato 9 febbraio ore 18.30

PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Taurus Jesi – sabato 16 febbraio ore 18

Pall. Urbania-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – domenica 3 marzo ore 18

PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Basket Club Fratta – venerdì 8 marzo ore 21

Pall. Recanati-PALLACANESTRO TITANO – domenica 17 marzo ore 18

PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Basket Gualdo 96 – sabato 23 marzo ore 18

1ª GIORNATA DI CAMPIONATO

PALLACANESTRO TITANO-Aesis 98 Jesi – sabato 6 ottobre ore 18

Taurus Jesi-Pall. Recanati – sabato 6 ottobre ore 18.30

Pall. Fermignano-Basket Gualdo 96 – sabato 6 ottobre ore 18.30

Basket Tolentino-Orvieto Basket – sabato 6 ottobre ore 18.30

Virtus Assisi-Almasa Cbl Electronics Bk Todi – sabato 6 ottobre ore 21.15

Pall. Urbania-Basket Club Fratta – domenica 7 ottobre ore 18

